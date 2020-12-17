Holiday windows light up North Tacoma

A new tradition turns neighborhoods into a giant advent calendar

TACOMA, Wash — At Tacoma's Visitation Grade School Madeline Butterfield's kindergartners are getting in the spirit of the season, with colorful paper, scissors and glue.



“They've been so excited about coming all together and doing a fun holiday project,” Butterfield says.



It is fun and not just for the under seven set. The poster the kids are making is about to become one of 24 window decorations scattered around Tacoma's North End as part of a new program called Holiday Windows.

Organizer Brad Stave says think of the neighborhood as a giant advent calendar.



“Between December 1st and 24th--every single day-- a new window is revealed across Tacoma's North End,” says Stave, who got the idea in the UK where neighborhoods have been doing advent windows for years. “I thought to myself it would be great to see something like this in the Puget Sound.”



Stave recruited neighbors like Jacob Fisher to join in. Fisher painted a candle on his front window, with the help of some masking tape.



“I like the idea of light,” he says. “I think light is very important right now so a candle seemed like a natural fit.”



Ryan McDonald used colored tissue paper and a dry erase marker for his nativity scene on Union Street.