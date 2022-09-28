Adults-only Halloween fun at the new House Of Spirits in Seattle

The immersive theater/cocktail soirée is located inside the historic Rainier Chapter House in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The historic Rainier Chapter House in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is “dressing up” for the Halloween season.

It’s the backdrop for House Of Spirits: Casa Vega — a “haunted soiree” created by Justin and Melissa Meyers. Their events company is based in Los Angeles, but opening in Seattle is personal.



"Seattle is my hometown,” Melissa said. “I grew up about an hour north in a little town called Burlington and then I went to the University of Washington and stayed in Seattle for about eight years, and I think (Justin) married me because he's a huge Nirvana and Pearl Jam fan.”

RELATED: Port Gamble is home to Washington's most haunted house



Their shared backgrounds in theater gave them the idea for the adults-only event, which is part cocktail party, part immersive show, and part variety acts. Guests are also strongly urged to dress up.

“We wanted to design something that's a little more centered as something adults might want to do as a Halloween treat, if you're not wanting to get the bejeezus scared out of you,” Melissa said.

Justin is behind the Casa Vega backstory.

"It centers around Francisco and Molly Vega, and their child little Magpie who mysteriously dies in the house," he said. "So the whole night is dedicated to uncovering what happened there.”



Guests are encouraged to interact with characters — and, parts of the house — to unlock the mystery. But it’s NOT a traditional haunted house.



"We have different zones, so if they don't want to be scared they can stay in the ‘magical land’ with the magicians and the musicians and the dancers — there's something here for everybody,” said Art Director Tanya Cyr.

For those who want the thrill of Halloween chills, there is a séance room and a basement full of creatures.



"Building monsters is where I come from, it's my passion,” Cyr said. “So when you go downstairs and see those monsters, those are my babies — I love them!"