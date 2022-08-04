Stay and play at Adrift Hotel and Spa

With bikes you can borrow, beer in the lobby, shuffleboard, and more, it's hard to believe Adrift Hotel and Spa was once a drab 80 room motel. #k5evening

Bikes you can borrow, beer in the lobby, Shuffleboard, and hip and fun rooms with an industrial vibe.

Hard to believe Adrift Hotel and Spa was a drab 80 room motel before new owners Tiffany and Brady Turner began renovations in 2012.

“When we travel we want to travel to places that are fun and exciting and energetic and this was fairly lifeless,” Tiffany said.

The Turners had a vision for this hotel, located in Long Beach, about three hours from Seattle.

“We always describe it as a modern, sustainable eco-friendly design that is really durable.”



Consider the boxes you see throughout the hotel.

“The boxes are old cranberry crates from Ocean Spray and they were actually going to demolish thousands of them and we were able to get our hands on a few thousand ourselves and use them for decor and furnishings in the rooms,” Brady said.

Old pipes have found new life... as table legs and bunk bed ladders.

“A lot of the furniture was built by guys on-site,” Tiffany told us. “We re-used a lot of what we could, and heavy duty restaurant tables come from an old Astoria cannery.”

Solar panels supply heat and hot water.

