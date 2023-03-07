Nina Dobrev and Adam DeVine joke about bad tattoos and kissing James Bond

They star alongside Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin in the new Netflix comedy "The Out-Laws." #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — What happens when a bank manager gets engaged to the love of his life, but her parents are notorious robbers?

That's the premise of new Netflix comedy “The Out-Laws.”

Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin star as the loving but criminal parents-of-the-bride. Adam DeVine stars as the buttoned-up groom, and Nina Dobrev plays his fiancé.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to DeVine and Dobrev about working with two Hollywood legends – which included an awkward kiss between the future father and son-in-law.

HOLCOMB: "How good of a kisser is Pierce Brosnan?"

DEVINE: "Just as magnificent as you would think - I'm a very lucky man.”

HOLCOMB: “Do you think he would say the same about you?”

DEVINE: “I don't think so. I think it's a one-way street."

HOLCOMB: "What was it like when you met Ellen and Pierce together for the first time?"

DOBREV: "I think we were in rehearsal when we met them for the first time, when that kiss happened for the first time, as well. And at the time it was scripted that Ellen also kisses Adam, and so it was a big make-out session - he made out with everyone in the family."

HOLCOMB: "Were you most impressed by Adam's ability to sing or scream?"

DOBREV: "Probably scream - I've heard him sing, I've seen the 'Pitch Perfect' films. I'd never heard him scream like a girl.”

DEVINE: “Yeah, my power screech?"

DOBREV: "Can you do it for us now?”

DEVINE: (screams)

DOBREV: “There it is.”

HOLCOMB: “I'm so sorry to the audio tech.”

DEVINE: “Sound guy - his ears are bleeding. Do we need to call someone? His ears are bleeding."

HOLCOMB: "Can we talk tattoos? Can I assume you went the distance and you got the tattoo that you have in the movie?”

DEVINE: “Yeah, where is it? There it is. We want to zoom in on my tat. I've been as method as Owen, Owen Browning, my entire life. It's just him. Just a pasty little goober.”

DOBREV: "You do have a tattoo though, right?”

DEVINE: “I do, a nautical star on my calf. I'm punk rock till I die."

HOLCOMB: "(Nina,) I read that you were telling people, your fans, ‘Please don't get a tattoo of my name or my likeness on your body.’ Did you literally have to advise people to not do that?”

DOBREV: “There were a couple of people I met and or saw online that had my face on their body. (I was) so flattered, it's so kind, but at the same time, you might not like me in 10 years. And then what will you do?"

DEVINE: "But when they get old and their skin starts to sag…”

DOBREV: “And I start to sag…”

DEVINE: “It'll still look like you - it grows with you. It's nice.”

DOBREV: “Actually, you know what? Get a tattoo of my face on your body. Please. I encourage it, everyone."