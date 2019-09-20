SEATTLE — FOOD/DRINK BEFORE SCREENING: popcorn and soda

MOOD: content

EXPECTATION OF MOVIE: pretty high

I’ll start with my general state of mind before my screening: I ate a dinner of champions (theater popcorn and soda,) felt content (as I reclined in a cushy, leathery theater chair,) and my expectations were pretty high.

Right off the bat, I wasn’t disappointed. The opening minutes include close-ups of Brad Pitt, meaningful exposition, slightly creepy sci-fi, and a heart-thumping explosion sequence.

Not a bad way to settle in to a film.

Ad Astra is a thrilling drama set in the “near future,” where space travel is common. Pitt is an astronaut sent across the solar system in search of his father – also a decorated astronaut – who disappeared more than 20 years earlier.

It’s a not-so-subtle metaphor for the challenges of a son growing up without a father figure, and his need for closure. An interesting premise, to be sure – but I’m not entirely sure how I feel about the execution.

First, the good stuff.

Pitt commands the screen. He plays a stoic loner who never gets riled – his resting heart rate is 47. But after a series of dangerous events and dramatic discoveries, he has the kind of catharsis Oscar nominations are based on.

So, points for a great performance. And even more points for the movie’s incredible, engrossing action sequences.

There's everything from space pirates to angry primates – and even though that sounds bonkers, it's fairly believable in the context of this film.

The space travel stuff is fun, too. On a commercial flight to the moon, Pitt asks for a blanket and pillow and is charged $125. Everyone laughed.

Where Ad Astra lost me was the part I usually love most in films: the relationships/backstory. In this movie, it all felt a bit hollow.

Pitt's character has an estranged wife (played by Liv Tyler) who he just can't connect with - and I never did, either. She's a whisper of a person, seen only in cliched flashbacks like a glance from a pillow or a recorded message.

And the missing astronaut father, played by Tommy Lee Jones, is largely unlikable and untrustworthy. I suppose that’s meant to feed the mystery of his disappearance and create emotional conflict for Pitt’s character, but it left me unable to root for either of them. And because of that, the ending left me feeling kind of… empty.

So, my Honest Review of Ad Astra is: go for the entertainment, not a deeper message. I thought the special effects, adventure, and space travel were out of this world. But the journey of emotional discovery never quite got off the ground for me. Maybe I was too relaxed in my comfortable cushy theater seat? Either way, I hope you enjoy your experience!

WHAT IS “HONEST REVIEW”?

I’m a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. I interview actors and filmmakers. I’ve worked in broadcast television for 20 years.

I’m also a Seattle wife and mom who works full-time and sits in an hour of traffic (minimum) every day.

Sometimes I’m tired when I screen a movie. Sometimes I’m traveling and I miss my kids. Sometimes I’ve had a glass wine when I should have had a glass of water.

All of these things can impact my reaction to a film. Because I’m human.

So in an effort to write an Honest Review, I’ll always list the external factors that might affect my enjoyment of the movie. Then, I’ll give you my review. Then, you can decide if it’s useful or not.

What do you think of Honest Review or Ad Astra? Let me know at @kimholcomb.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.