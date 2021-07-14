Women kick butt in new action film 'Gunpowder Milkshake'

The movie stars Karen Gillian, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh and Lena Headey. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The new action film "Gunpowder Milkshake" brings new meaning to being shushed in a library.

Set in a fantasy underworld, the story centers on a young woman assassin (Karen Gillian) who reunited with her long-lost mom (Lena Headey) to protect a little girl and bring down an evil syndicate of men.

They're assisted by three ultimate fighter “librarians,” played by Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino and Michelle Yeoh.

Main character Sam is played by Karen Gillian, known for her other big action role as Nebula in "Guardians of the Galaxy." She said a fight between Sam and Nebula would be tough to call.



“Oof. You know, I'm going to say Nebula because Nebula is a little more cutthroat,” she said. “I think Sam has a good heart under it all. And so does Nebula, but she's also a sadist. And crazy."



"Crazy" is a good way to describe the movie's fight scenes. They're hyper-violent and stylized.

But despite being deadly, the librarians intentionally avoid profanity.



"The irony is, I'm a big swearer, so I'm constantly swearing in front of kids and then going, 'Oh god,'" Gugino said.

Bassett added, "I think Michelle, maybe not so much. She's such a proper one, right? But she's thinking it!"



For Gillian, the formidable librarians were a little intimidating in real life, too.



“I think I was desperately trying to act normal which then manifests into the most peculiar behavior,” she said, laughing.



In many ways, the film is a heightened version of women supporting women – a theme the stars say resonated with them.