Run away with the circus without leaving Seattle

Georgetown's School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts (SANCA) offers classes for every age group. #k5evening

SEATTLE — It's the Pacific Northwest's largest program for acrobats, jugglers, and clowns in the making.

Georgetown's School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts (SANCA) offers classes in tumbling, tightrope, trapeze, and dozens of other circus-based activities, from beginner to expert levels. The facility also hosts birthday parties and other functions upon request, and stages colorful showcases for students and teachers to show off their skills.

SANCA recently acquired SoDo's Emerald City Trapeze, nearly tripling the size of their operation and safeguarding the future of flying trapeze arts in Seattle.

Their youth performance troupe, Cirrus Circus, made up of 11 members between the ages of 14-18, presents "Seattle Unfrozen: Seeing Our City Through Circus" April 21-23 and April 28-30.