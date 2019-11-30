PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Bigfoot socks designed in Bellingham. Puppets of all kinds for the kids. Or something to honor a favorite supreme court justice? You never know what Marion Lodwick has in store at Abracadabra.



“It's not a magic store but it is magical,” says Lodwick.



For thirty years Abracadabra has specialized in the kind of unique gifts you'll never find at a big box store. Marion's secret?



“I am constantly looking,” she says.



Some of these items are things she's found at trade shows and crafts fairs. Others were discovered much closer to home.



“We have cards made by someone who cuts my hair in Port Townsend,” she says. “We have my son who makes the leather work.”



You'll find lots of Northwest gift ideas here. There are handmade vinyl stickers designed by Rosie Ferne, a Seattle artist who seems to have a thing for some of the more obscure wildlife out there.



Edmonds artist Sue Coccia makes coloring books inspired by her grandmother's native American heritage.



And there are soy candles made by a former employee who has chosen the phases of the moon as a theme.



“They are wonderful scents that are natural and locally made,” says Lodwick.

Inside Abracadabra

KING TV



There are cups made in Seattle, notebooks made in Portland, soaps from Bellingham and so much jewelry.



If you're looking for a great excuse to visit Port Townsend, just say Abracadabra