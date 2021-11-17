Downtown Dog Lounge is a winner worth barking about - 2021's Best

Downtown Dog Lounge wins for Best Doggie Daycare. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Downtown Dog Lounge is the winner of Best Doggie Daycare in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

Downtown Dog Lounge has been pampering its canine clientele for 20 years.

"We love dogs. I think it really shows in what we do," said owner Elise Vincentini.

Vincentini couldn't find the kind of full-service dog spa and daycare she wanted for her own pampered pooch, so she built the kind of place she was looking for.

"We're 24/7. We never close. We're here holidays," Vincentini said, "We do dog daycare, boarding, grooming, and training. And we really strive, very hard, to offer a sense of peace of mind."

With indoor and outdoor spaces to run, special services for older dogs, and plenty of toys and treats, Elise and her staff have created a pooch paradise worth barking about.

That's why KING 5 viewers have voted Downtown Dog Lounge as the 2021 Best of Western Washington winner for Best Doggie Daycare.

"Thank you," said Vincentini, "We are so excited. We're honored."