Basel Cellars is a cozy wine nook located in Woodinville. They handcraft their signature wines with passion.

"I like the word unique to describe our wine. We want to make unique wines that represent a sense of place. We also want to give people the best experience overall," said Basel Veteran Winemaker, Dirk Brink.

Dirk was born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa. He was surrounded by beautiful vineyards and found winemaking to be a way of life.

"My dad introduced wine to me at an early age and I fell in love with it. I was very intrigued by the process."

He practiced winemaking in South Africa but decided to move to the states in 2004 to see how the wine industry performed in America.

"The very first job I had was working as an intern for Chateau St. Michelle. They hired me right out of South Africa. I didn't plan on staying in the states, but I ended up loving it so much that I extended my Visa, met a girl and started making wine in America."

Basel's production facility is in Walla Walla so naturally, Dirk resides there.

Dirk always tells people not to be afraid to take part in the wine frenzy. He assures wine-o's there is no right or wrong way to approach tasting wine.

"There are no rules to wine. As a winemaker and grower, you can make a very prestigious award-winning wine and some people are still not going to like it, because everyone's palate is so different."

At Basel, education is important. They pride themselves on making sure every customer leaves knowing a little more about their wine than they did before.

"We want to teach people that wine is really all relative."

Dirk wants people to pop the cork and get excited.

"I want people to visualize us harvesting and producing the wine in Walla Walla. They should be able to taste our wine and visualize all the hard work that went into making it. That visual will create a lasting connection between people and wine."

Besides leaving with a bottle of wine...or even a few, Dirk wants people to leave Basel Cellars feeling passionate for wine. Not only because of taste but because it's uniquely made.

"I want people to experience the passion we have as employees at Basel, the passion we have for the industry and process is what I hope people will experience at our tasting room."

Each Basel wine includes winemaker notes to describe the process and flavors found within the wine.

Dirk recommends smelling spices in your cabinets at home to get a better understanding of how to detect those same smells and flavors in your wine.

The winery has three locations to visit, Woodinville, Leavenworth and Walla Walla.

Find more information and upcoming events hosted by Basel on Facebook.

