A wildflower oasis in the heart of a Seattle neighborhood

SEATTLE — It's not every day you stumble across a wildflower meadow in the heart of an urban neighborhood.

"Here, we're able to make a difference," said gardener Joel Ferreiro.

When Seattle City Light needed to clean up the soil around an 80-year-old structure in Magnolia, they chose to go all-natural.

Ferreiro said, "We wanted to put in stuff that was maybe a little easier to maintain, required less water, less pruning and things like that."

The result is a pollinator paradise.

"It's just added a lot more diversity to the neighborhood."

The landscape is carefully designed to create a colorful display year-round.

"Even in wintertime," Ferreiro said, "We wanted to maximize the amount of bloom time."

City Light has upgraded two of its other facilities with eco-friendly landscaping, too.

"We'd like to try to use that same concept in other areas of the city that are traditionally underserved."

Judging from the positive reaction from neighbors - both human and wild - look for more city spaces to make a beautiful return to nature.