A wildflower oasis in the heart of a Seattle neighborhood

SEATTLE — It's not every day you stumble across a wildflower meadow in the heart of an urban neighborhood.
"Here, we're able to make a difference," said gardener Joel Ferreiro.
When Seattle City Light needed to clean up the soil around an 80-year-old structure in Magnolia, they chose to go all-natural.
Ferreiro said, "We wanted to put in stuff that was maybe a little easier to maintain, required less water, less pruning and things like that."
The result is a pollinator paradise.
"It's just added a lot more diversity to the neighborhood."
The landscape is carefully designed to create a colorful display year-round.
"Even in wintertime," Ferreiro said, "We wanted to maximize the amount of bloom time."
City Light has upgraded two of its other facilities with eco-friendly landscaping, too.
"We'd like to try to use that same concept in other areas of the city that are traditionally underserved."
Judging from the positive reaction from neighbors - both human and wild - look for more city spaces to make a beautiful return to nature.
"Here's a different way that you can use a space," Ferreiro said, "Find a balance."