MONROE, Wash. — Burnt Barrel Whiskey Bar is in downtown Monroe inside the historic Dolloff Key building, which is more than 100 years old. It was originally a saloon so the space went back to its roots when it opened.

They only play New Orleans Jazz and they only serve Whiskey, Bourbon and Scotch, so it's not just a place to hang out, it's an experience.

If you don't drink it neat or on the rocks, you can also choose something from their craft cocktail menu.

We tried the

Burnt Barrel Jalapeno Scotch and Soda

Cara Cara Spritzer

Whiskey Sunrise

Owners Bridgette and Tarah designed, engineered and constructed the space. You may notice there are no TVs. They encourage guests to play cribbage, chess or cards.

Burnt Barrel Whiskey Bar, 102 E Main St, Monroe, WA 98272

