SEATTLE — Every Monday, Bryan Hill travels two hours from West Seattle to Bellingham to train at the Life Force Gym's Ninja training area.

It's part of his mission to show what is possible; not just on the obstacle course, but in life.

He is training for an appearance on the 14th season of NBC's hit reality show "American Ninja Warrior." But for him, this isn't just about a game show, but about a life he is trying to preserve.

Bryan, an ICU nurse, has early-onset Parkinson's disease, a disorder of the brain that impacts the body. Exercise can help slow the progression.

"My feet do not communicate with my brain so it's hard to balance and be agile," Hill explained. "It makes me stiff and rigid, when I'm not on my medication."

Doctors diagnosed Bryan three years ago at the age of 30. He was thriving in his career as a nurse and only a month away from marrying his fiancée, Julia Horner.

"It's a lot to take in, but didn't change anything for me," Horner explained. "We committed to each other through all of it."

Part of that commitment at the time meant they would not tell a soul about the diagnosis.

"Our wedding, because we were the only ones who knew, there was an intimacy there when we were saying our vows," Horner shared. "It meant something different for us."

The secret lasted three years; but not sharing a challenging part of their lives with friends and loved ones, started to feel disingenuous.

"It felt like we were living a double life in a way," Hill said. "It's tiring keeping a secret!"

Fortunately, a new addition gave them the courage they needed. Shortly after their son Forrest was born, Bryan and Julia went public with the diagnosis.

"A big part of coming out with my diagnosis was to show him that you can do hard things," Hill shared. "You don't have to be afraid to be yourself."

And that desire keeps Bryan fighting. On social media, you can always find him challenging his limitations. That passion has attracted plenty of media attention.

Less than a year after going public, he's been featured on the Today Show, CNN, and of course "Ninja Warrior" this summer.