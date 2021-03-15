A wave of joy lifts this tiny Whatcom County town

Despite personal tragedy, a Point Roberts woman has never stopped bringing happiness to others.

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. — You never know when someone might need a smile and a wave. Lola Loreen has you covered.

Sometimes, she's out here at the end of her Point Roberts driveway waving all alone.

"I try to come out every day unless the weather is too wet," Loreen said.

Other days, she's joined by a friend or two. It's been going on for about a year.

"I think my husband and I began it about the time Covid started," Loreen said, "Because we were concerned about people. It was a very depressing time for so many, and people were losing folks, right and left."

Then Loreen suffered a loss of her own, her partner of 70 years, Ernie.

"My husband died in October," she said.

Ernie Loreen had been a popular pastor at the town's only church.

"Ernie knew everybody."

When he passed away, neighbors felt his absence at the end of that driveway.

"People began leaving flowers here," Loreen said.

But they also sensed his presence. In lieu of a funeral, the whole town drove by in Ernie's memory. And they've never stopped driving by.

So Lola Loreen keeps up her roadside greetings. For Ernie. And for anyone who could use a smile and a wave.