A visionary Seattle architect's influence lives on

Paul Hayden Kirk was a mid-century innovator.

SEATTLE — Where many people see a library, Dale Kutzera sees a Northwest icon.

"Borrowing from the past, borrowing from the wood traditions of Seattle, but in a very modern way," said Kutzera.

The author says Seattle's Magnolia branch is a prime example of the style he calls 'Northwest Modern,' pioneered at the middle of the last century by visionary architect Paul Hayden Kirk.

"His work was all about light and space and openness," Kutzera said.

Kirk's signature traits were simple design, exposed structure, and views that bring the outdoors in.

Kutzera said, "It isn't seen from the outside. It's experienced from the inside."

Kutzera's new book celebrates the evolution of local design, which has always drawn from our natural surroundings.

"The hills, the trees, that sort of thing," Kutzera said.

Kirk elevated those influences with creations like Seattle's Unitarian Church.

"It kind of looks like a church," Kutzera said, "but it really doesn't look like a church."

He also designed the famed University of Washington Faculty Club.

"Instead of wood it's designed in steel and glass," said Kutzera.

The architect created a whole new style of public buildings and residences unique to the region, but worthy of attention around the world.