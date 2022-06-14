A touch of France in a Federal Way dog park

The Bark de Triomphe brings European culture to the canine experience. #k5evening

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — There's no lake at the French Lake off-leash dog park in Federal Way. And until recently there wasn't anything particularly French about it, either.

So when Hanna Banks went in search of a community project to achieve Girl Scouting's highest honor, the Gold Award, she worked with local partners to build the "Bark de Triomphe," a five-foot-high archway designed to challenge and entertain the park's four-legged visitors.

Nearby, she coordinated the construction of the "Macaron Maze," a collection of brightly colored tires that serve as a sort of animal agility course.