A touch of France in a Federal Way dog park

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — There's no lake at the French Lake off-leash dog park in Federal Way. And until recently there wasn't anything particularly French about it, either.
So when Hanna Banks went in search of a community project to achieve Girl Scouting's highest honor, the Gold Award, she worked with local partners to build the "Bark de Triomphe," a five-foot-high archway designed to challenge and entertain the park's four-legged visitors.
Nearby, she coordinated the construction of the "Macaron Maze," a collection of brightly colored tires that serve as a sort of animal agility course.
The new features are just part of a completely fenced-in, ten-acre pooch paradise. The French Lake Dog Park is located at 31531 First Ave. S., Federal Way, and is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
