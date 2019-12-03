REDMOND, Wash. — If you’re looking to raise your knowledge of Vietnamese food beyond pho, check out District 1 Saigon in Redmond. The dishes there show off the diverse food scene of Saigon, particularly where the owner, Taylor Hoang, called home for six years, District 1.

Opened last year, District 1's menu features a collection of Vietnamese street food, traditional dishes, and classic meals that have been re-imagined to reflect other cultures that have influenced Vietnam’s cuisine such as French, Chinese, Indian, and other South East Asian countries.

District 1 Saigon, 2720 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052 425-202-7150

