KENT, Wash. — Given our winter weather lately, we could all use a trip to Hawaii. And all we have to do for a taste of the Islands is go to Kent's Saimin Says.

"This restaurant is kind of a touchstone for the Hawaiin community. It's a good place to come and get some of the food that we grew up with. It's a great place to, especially in the winter, get a bowl of Saimin," says Jordan Wagner, a longtime customer.

Saimin is Hawaii's version of ramen. They also offer Musubi, which is essentially Hawaiian sushi, featuring spam.

Co-owner Colleen Shoda shows off her "spam shrine" behind the counter.

"This one? I believe you can only get it in the Philippines and Guam," she says as she points to one of the cans stacked neatly behind her.

She greets regulars with a warm hug before they enjoy a warm bowl of soup. It's a perfect place to get away right there in Kent.

Saimin Says, 6621 S 211th St. Suite 104, Kent, WA. 98032

