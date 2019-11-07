TACOMA, Wash. — At The Antique Sandwich Company, you can still get alfalfa sprouts on your turkey sandwich and that, in itself, is a pretty good reason to visit. The sandwich shop with the two big murals out front is a neighborhood treasure that was started by sisters-in-law Tamie and Shirley Herridge in 1973. They thought it might be fun to make everything from scratch. That includes the corned beef and all the baked goods, including the pies.

Not a lot has changed since then. There's an espresso machine and bags of homemade granola for sale. On Tuesdays, all the children's toys are moved off the stage for live mic nights.

This is a great place to grab lunch or a cup of coffee on a day you visit Point Defiance Park.

The Antique Sandwich Company is located at 5102 N. Pearl St., Tacoma, WA. Phone: 1-(253)-752-4069.

