Below is the recipe for Chef Makini Howell's General Tso's Cauliflower and information on her 15th annual Plum BBQ & block party 4th of July.



GENERAL TSO’S CAULIFLOWER

For the sauce:

2 ½ cups water

⅓ cup soy sauce

⅔ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

1 ¼ cup hoisin sauce

¼ cup gochujang (Korean fermented hot chili paste)

⅓ cup toasted sesame oil

¼ cup cornstarch

For the cauliflower:

1 head cauliflower

4 cups panko

2 teaspoons sea salt

2 cups soy milk

1 tablespoon white vinegar (or unseasoned rice vinegar)

Oil for frying

1 cup broccoli florets, charred or grilled or blanched (optional)

To make the sauce: Combine all sauce ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Heat the sauce in a medium pan over medium heat. Stir to make sure the ingredients are incorporated and to help thicken the sauce. Once the sauce is thickened and glistening, turn off the heat and set aside until ready to toss with the fried cauliflower.

Preheat the oil in a Dutch oven (or other large pot) on the stove to 350 degrees F. Alternatively, use a deep fryer.

To make the panko cauliflower: Rinse the head of cauliflower and dry. Cut the cauliflower into slightly larger than bite-sized florets. Set aside.

Combine the panko and the sea salt in a medium bowl and mix to combine. Combine the soy milk with the 1 tablespoon white vinegar in a medium bowl and whisk until the consistency resembles buttermilk.

Set up an assembly line, with the cauliflower, milk, and panko mixture in a line. In batches, toss the cauliflower florets in the milk and, using a slotted spoon or tongs, transfer the florets to the panko. Toss to coat. Place on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and make sure the florets don’t touch or the panko coating might fall off.

Check the oil to make sure it has reached at least 350 degrees F (but no more than 375 degrees). In batches, using a slotted spoon, carefully place the coated florets into the oil. Do not overcrowd, because if the temperature of the oil dips too low, the florets will be greasy. When golden-brown, remove from oil onto a paper-towel-lined baking sheet or platter. Repeat with remaining cauliflower.

To serve: Put the sauce back on medium heat until it comes back to temperature. Add the fried cauliflower florets and carefully toss to coat. Remove from the heat. Arrange the charred or blanched broccoli on a platter. Carefully spoon the saucy cauliflower over the broccoli. Serve with Forbidden Rice.



Forbidden Rice

1 cup black rice

2 cups water

½ teaspoon sea salt

Cook black rice with salted water in a rice cooker until done.



The 15th anniversary of Plum's BBQ and block party is happening on July 4th! The Plum Bistro Food Truck will be serving sliders, sides, and other savory favorites. Sugar Plum will serve the sweets. You can find ticket information for this delicious event here.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING