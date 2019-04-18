SEATTLE — Olaf’s celebrates the diversity of Ballard, fostering long term relationships with regulars and having as much fun as possible. This friendly bar has a lot to live up to because is taking the place of two other 24th Ave NW bars: The Viking and the Copper Gate, both beloved bars that represented the area's Scandinavian history.

“It’s a nice mixture of old and young, everybody somehow gets along,” said Gabriela Paz.

“It is a second home for a lot of people,” said Tom Beck.

Pinball in the backroom of Olaf's

Without a question pinball is the main attraction, they even host Monday Night Pinball, a friendly competitive pinball bar league in the Greater Seattle Metropolitan Area.

“The spot that turned me on to pinball, I often think of this room as an extension of my living room,” said David Griffin.

Olaf's Tom Beck demonstrates how to go about buying a whole round for the bar. RING THAT BELL!

Happy Hour is every day from 3 pm to 6 pm, where you’ll find Olympia Draft 16 oz for $3, well drinks for $5, red or white wine for $5. And if you are looking for food they have steamed clams, a half-pound for $7, corn dogs for $6, and individual nachos for $2.75.

Olaf’s | 6301 24th Ave NW Ballard, WA 98107 (206) 297-6122

Olaf's in Ballard

