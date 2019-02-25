Many of us have to deal with the unfortunate reality that our partner is a bed hog-- aka a person who takes up way more than their fair share of the bed and blanket.

Well, this relationship pet peeve may soon be a thing of the past thanks to an invention by the Ford car company.

Their "lane keeping bed" has a mattress equipped with a pressure sensor that can detect if someone has moved over too far. Then, the bed frame, which has a built-in conveyor belt, corrects this by gently transporting the bed hog back to their rightful place!

Don't get too excited just yet though, as the bed isn't currently up for sale...Ford made it to show off their advanced driving technology. The same mechanism is used in their vehicles to nudge the steering wheel when it senses the car has veered off the road.

Fingers crossed that this invention will hit the market soon!

