REDMOND, Wash. — They’ve been helping people play dress up for 20 years. A Masquerade Costume in Redmond has hundreds of costumes to rent or buy for Halloween and non-Halloween events. If you want to take your look to the next level, the shop also specializes in theatrical and special effects makeup.

A Masquerade Costume in Redmond has every kind of mask on hand.

Their costume collection is carefully curated to include everything from wearable art from local artisans and designers to authentic stage-worn pieces.

A Masquerade Costume has everything from head to toe.

A Masquerade Costume | 16759 Redmond Way, Redmond WA 98052 |425-373-5990 | Open 7 days a week, 11 am to 7 pm

