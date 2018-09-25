NEW YORK — Imagine your life skipping ahead years in an instant. That's what happens to the passengers of Flight 828 in the new NBC drama, Manifest.

"What would you do if that really happened to you in real life?" asks one of the show's stars, Josh Dallas.

Dallas and co-star Melissa Roxburgh play a brother and sister who survive a turbulent flight, only to find themselves at the center of a life-shaking mystery.

Dallas says, "We come back to a world that looks similar, but is completely and utterly different."

It takes the passengers just a couple hours to complete their flight. But when they land, they discover that the rest of the world, and everyone in it, has aged five years.

What's going on?

"One of the overall themes about it is faith versus science," Dallas says.

Roxburgh adds, "With some shows you can kind of guess where it's going. I have no idea where this is going, and I'm literally getting the scripts. So that's kind of cool."

It's a mystery that may require years to solve. The show's cast and creators hope viewers are willing to stay with it as long it takes.

Manifest airs Monday nights at 10:00 PT on NBC.

