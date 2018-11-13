Pie season is here! Why not dazzle your family at Thanksgiving with a healthy, homemade pumpkin pie. Seattle chef Makini Howell has a recipe that will be a hit with any pie fan. The recipe is below. Don't want to cook it? You can order one through Makini's plant-based catering service.
Makini Howell’s Pumpkin Pie
For the filling:
- 2 cups of pumpkin puree
- 1 ¼ cup of nondairy milk like oat milk
- ¼ cup earth balance buttery spread
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin spice
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon ginger puree
- 2 tsp vanilla
- ⅔ cup brown sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch
For Crust:
- 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 cup earth balance
- 3 ½ tablespoons cold water
Store bought coco whip I use this one http://www.truwhip.com/
Crust Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 or 400 degrees F
- Prepare pie crust by mixing together the flour and salt. Cut shortening into flour; add cold water 1 tablespoon at a time (you may need only 3 tablespoons, or up to 4 tablespoons). Mix dough in mixer and repeat until dough is moist enough to hold together.
- With lightly floured hands, shape dough into a ball.
- On a lightly floured board roll dough out to about 1/8 inch thickness. With a sharp knife, cut dough 1 1/2 inch larger than the upside-down 8- to 9-inch pie pan.
- Gently roll the dough around the rolling pin and transfer it right-side up onto the pie pan. Unroll, easing dough into the bottom of the pie pan.
Filling Directions:
- In a large bowl, beat pumpkin with milk, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, ginger, pumpkin spice and cornstarch with an electric mixer, mix well. Pour into a prepared crust. Bake 40 minutes or until when a knife is inserted 1 inch from the edge comes out clean.
- Top with store bought coco whip. I use http://www.truwhip.com/
