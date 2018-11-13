Pie season is here! Why not dazzle your family at Thanksgiving with a healthy, homemade pumpkin pie. Seattle chef Makini Howell has a recipe that will be a hit with any pie fan. The recipe is below. Don't want to cook it? You can order one through Makini's plant-based catering service.

Makini Howell’s Pumpkin Pie

For the filling:

2 cups of pumpkin puree

1 ¼ cup of nondairy milk like oat milk

¼ cup earth balance buttery spread

2 teaspoons pumpkin spice

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tablespoon ginger puree

2 tsp vanilla

⅔ cup brown sugar

1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch

For Crust:

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 cup earth balance

3 ½ tablespoons cold water

Store bought coco whip I use this one http://www.truwhip.com/

Crust Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 or 400 degrees F

Prepare pie crust by mixing together the flour and salt. Cut shortening into flour; add cold water 1 tablespoon at a time (you may need only 3 tablespoons, or up to 4 tablespoons). Mix dough in mixer and repeat until dough is moist enough to hold together.

With lightly floured hands, shape dough into a ball.

On a lightly floured board roll dough out to about 1/8 inch thickness. With a sharp knife, cut dough 1 1/2 inch larger than the upside-down 8- to 9-inch pie pan.

Gently roll the dough around the rolling pin and transfer it right-side up onto the pie pan. Unroll, easing dough into the bottom of the pie pan.

Filling Directions:

In a large bowl, beat pumpkin with milk, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, ginger, pumpkin spice and cornstarch with an electric mixer, mix well. Pour into a prepared crust. Bake 40 minutes or until when a knife is inserted 1 inch from the edge comes out clean.

Top with store bought coco whip. I use http://www.truwhip.com/

