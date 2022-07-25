A great reason to make a stop on your way to Port Townsend

Chimacum Corner Farmstand offers healthy organic fare grown locally.

CHIMACUM, Wash. — The tiny Olympic Peninsula town of Chimacum has a very tasty claim to fame.

"Chimacum is about food. Good food," said Philip Vogelzang, a Seattle radiologist.

The Chimacum Corner Farmstand has been a must-stop along Highway 19 for more than a decade.

"I look at this store as a living organism," said Katy McCoy, Vogelzang's spouse and co-owner of the market.

Vogelzang said, "It’s the coolest place on earth."

The store is a showcase of vibrant, local produce.

"It is the best store in the area," said customer Mark Bauserman.

The market was a magnet for Wilco’s lead singer Jeff Tweedy after Katy put up a sign offering him a free melon.

"We said, ‘We can’t believe you stopped,’" she recalled, "and he said, ‘Really I had no choice.’"

"If you ask me what makes this place special it’s all the organic farms that are around here.

The business has grown organically, as well, from a meat department featuring some unusual local game to a nursery filled with plants from nearby farms, and a bountiful bakery that boasts the peninsula’s best “cruffin.”

"A combination of a croissant and muffin," Vogelzang said.

The next time you’re headed north to Port Townsend, look for the produce paradise just beneath the vintage windmill.