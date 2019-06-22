WOODINVILLE, Wash — No kitten around. It's kitten season at Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville.

Warm weather brings more babies, and more need for formula to keep them healthy and happy.

"They need to be bottle fed with special nutrition," says Executive Director Nanette McCann, "and we need that food provided to us because it is very expensive."

The center cares for animals of every age until they can be placed in suitable "forever homes." That's why hundreds of volunteers are working around the clock, supported by donations from the community, to keep these critters in top condition.

"They're our guests while they're here, so we want to make sure that they're as comfortable as possible and hopefully present themselves the best so that they can go home with a new family."

If you'd like to donate food, money or time to Homeward Pet Adoption Center, just visit their website for more information.