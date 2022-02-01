A free aquarium in Des Moines is a great way to entertain the kids

MaST Center Aquarium houses 250 different species. #k5evening

DES MOINES, Wash. — Halfway between Seattle and Tacoma, you'll find a free aquarium run by Highline College. The MaST Center Aquarium (the name stands for Marine Science and Technology) holds 3000-gallons of water tanks featuring all kinds of aquatic life.

We saw fish and an octopus, and in the two touch tanks, we could rub our hands up against sea stars and anemones.

Divers are always collecting new specimens.