A cruise ship for one?

What it's like to get an entire Holland America Line ship to myself.

SEATTLE — It's a floating palace built to carry thousands.

"Normally on a cruise we have about 2200 guests and about 800 crew members," says Hotel Director Bart Jan Groeneveld.

But with vaccinated cruises finally getting the industry back afloat, Holland America Line's Nieuw Amsterdam is spending a few extra days docked in Seattle before its re-inaugural sailing. That provides a unique opportunity for one very special VIP.

Me!

Groeneveld says, "We're excited to have you as our first guest."

I'll be spending the day as the ship's only passenger.

My stateroom is spectacular. And the onboard cuisine? Top-notch. Eight restaurants in all, from fine dining to cafeteria-style. Ten bars and lounges. And for this one magical day only, it's all mine.

"What's cookin', good lookin'?" I say to Master Chef Rudi Sodamin.

I've been told that's his favorite greeting. He confirms it.

"That's what I say for 30 years," Sodamin says, "What's cookin' good lookin'?"

The "good-lookin'" chef has cooked for a lot of people over his award-winning 30 years.

Sodamin says, "I think over 100-million."

"But today," I ask, 'just one?"

"Yeah. You're a lucky guy," he tells me, and points me out to his staff: "He's a lucky guy!"

Time to check out the live entertainment. Two piano players tickle the ivories and sing just for me. It's a sample of what goes on here every night.

"Many nights we have 12 different shows for guests to pick from," says Valerie Perry, the cruise director.

The talent featured down the hall on the Lincoln Center Stage hail from music capitals like New York and Vienna.

Perry says, "Our musicians onboard come from all over the world. When they're not here performing with us, they may be performing in orchestras back in their hometown or part of touring productions as well."

I take the lounge chair of my choice for a rest by the pool. I stroll the eerily empty hallways. Nice to have the place to myself. But believe it or not, I'm starting to wish I could share this experience with the hundreds of other eager passengers who will start boarding in a couple of days.