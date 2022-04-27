A colorful scavenger hunt is underway in Gig Harbor

If you find a painted rock you can trade it in for a prize at downtown stores through the end of May. #k5evening

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — When Ali Metcalf goes on a scavenger hunt every shrub and plant in downtown Gig Harbor gets thoroughly inspected.

"I'm looking for painted rocks from the local shops in the community," she said.

Rocks like the ones Karrie Polinsky painted at the gift shop Tickled Pink.

"Crafting takes time, " Polinsky said with a laugh. "You have to be skilled, let me tell you. Some of these people can whip it out and make the most beautiful rocks. Me? They’re just kind of pretty."

Tickled Pink is one of twenty downtown businesses hiding rocks that can be redeemed for prizes. It's all part of an effort sponsored by the Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance to lure shoppers to stores.

"For the businesses down here it's been one thing after another," executive director Mary DesMarais said. "First it was the closures due to the pandemic then it was staffing issues then it was snow and now we have construction."

"They're putting in a roundabout," Polinsky said.

For three months traffic from Gig Harbor's North End will have to take a circuitous route to get downtown. Merchants want to make sure the trip is worthwhile.

"We love to hate the word 'pivoting' but that's what we are doing again," Polinsky laughed.

That's why Gig Harbor's Downtown Waterfront Alliance held a rock painting party. More than a hundred rocks became little works of art. Merchants hide them so that shoppers like Ali Metcalf can find them.

"It's wonderful," Metcalf said. "I probably wouldn't have walked into a store but finding the rock brings me in."

Metcalf traded the pink rock for something out of Tickled Pink's prize bin. She won a shiny ring and a $5 coupon.

"I love it," Metcalf said. "It's wonderful. It matches my wardrobe so I'm super excited to add it to my collection."