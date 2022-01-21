A Cape Cod-style escape on the shores of West Seattle - Unreal Estate

Whoever buys it will feel like they're always on vacation. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Normally you find large, cedar-lined homes doting the shores of Cape Cod.

But this house for sale sits on the sandy shores of West Seattle.



"This is not your Street of Dreams home. This is a vacation in your home living," said Susan Shelland from Re/Max Northwest Realtors. "This property in 1993 was kind of an icky split-level here but it was the best waterfront I've ever seen."



That split-level was replaced in 1996 by a 5,000 square foot wonder that pays homage to its surroundings.



"Pretty much every room in the house is designed to look out on the Sound," said Shelland. "The kitchen is designed to actually cook in. The owner is a wonderful cook. It has a side-by-side Sub-Zero freezer refrigerator. An eight-burner Blue Star gas stove. As you do the dishes you're looking out at the Sound.”



Just off the kitchen is the spacious great room.



"It's a very open concept great room. Beautiful for entertaining, it holds a lot of people but is also extremely cozy at the same time. You have this beautiful gas fireplace as the center point of the living room if you're not looking out on the Sound."



The great room isn't the only space that demands your eyes.



"The home theater is built on the main floor so it's great not having to go downstairs to the basement."



The home has 4.5 bathrooms and 5 bedrooms including the tranquil owner’s suite.



"The primary bedroom is gorgeous. It's very warm and open. It has its own balcony overlooking the Sound. A fireplace and a flat-screen TV. They did a 5-piece bathroom. It has a beautiful soaking tub. Nice big walk-in shower. Dual sinks and seating."



The home is also filled with little touches that pay tribute to its location.



"All of the ironwork in the house is custom, all the knobs are custom. Everything that they've done to this house pays special attention to where it is."



But the biggest selling point isn't the inside of the home — it's out.



"It's extremely rare to be this close to a beach with no bulkhead and this kind of ease of access," said Shelland. "You're talking sandy beach with total views, very protective cove and there are only 5 waterfront homes down here in a gated community."

So it may not sit on Cape Cod, but whoever buys this home life will truly be a beach.



"From the design that they did and the care they took into building it to make it a perfect waterfront living home."