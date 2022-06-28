A Banksy sighting in Seattle

His identity is a mystery, but his work is here for all to see.

SEATTLE — A journey through the mind of a genius is taking shape in Downtown Seattle as crews prepare for the Friday opening of a colorful new exhibition.

The show's producer, Sorina Burlacu said visitors will not just see, but feel, the artist's intentions.

"Trying to immerse into his brain, and trying to figure out what he was thinking when he created all this art," Burlacu said.

"The Art of Banksy: Without Limits" explores the work of the mysterious art world sensation who continues to engage and enrage, excite and delight.

"He's not just a street artist," Burlacu said, "He's also a brilliant mind."

Starting out as a London graffiti artist, Banksy first worked in the shadows to avoid authorities.

"A hidden artist," Burlacu said.

That anonymity now shields him from many of the typical demands of fame and allows the images to speak volumes.

"All his sayings, they're not just sayings," Burlacu said, "They're like a world statement."

This unauthorized traveling collection of more than 150 pieces includes originals, prints, sculptures, and carefully detailed reproductions.

Burlacu said, "You'll find, behind each artwork, a story."

There's even an immersive "infinity room" experience featuring projected images mirrored on every wall.

"He's smart. He's a genius."