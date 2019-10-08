1. Surf indoors at Snohomish Aquatic Center

Rain or shine the Snohomish Aquatic Center is open for surfing -- but not just any surfing, INDOOR SURFING. They feature the FlowRider, a surf simulator that generates ocean waves. If you've never surfed before, don't let that stop you from "hangin' ten" -- they'll give you all the training and tools you'll need to ride out the waves.

Snohomish Aquatic Center | 516 Maple Ave, Snohomish

2. One of Washington's most unusual homes in Snohomish

The Snohomish North Depot isn't a train station... it's someone's HOUSE! It's a board-for-board replica of a typical train depot from the middle of the last century. Even having its own railroad, the place is so unique that several people have stopped by thinking it was a museum or restaurant.

3. The LEGO resale store in Monroe

Ever felt like you were one specific LEGO piece away from building a masterpiece? At family-owned store Bricks and Minifigs in Monroe, LEGO builders can buy their materials brick by brick. They sell new and gently used LEGO pieces, sets, and minifigures!

Bricks and Minifigs | 14650 North Kelsey Street, Monroe

4. Go blueberry picking in Snohomish

Originally founded in the 1940s, Mountainview Blueberry Farm now boasts nine acres of 8,000 blueberry bushes -- and they invite guests to go picking during the summer months. They sell for $2.90 a pound – but you’re also paying for the experience.

Mountainview Blueberry Farm | 7617 E Lowell Larimer Rd, Snohomish

5. The best sugar cookies in Lake Stevens

Jenny of Jenny Cookies Bake Shop got her start with sugar cookies that double as works of art. Now she and her team make cupcakes, cake pops, and pies and so much more. The Lake Stevens shop even has celebrity fans, including Tori Spelling and Lisa Rinna!

Jenny Cookies Bake Shop | 12420 20th St NE, Lake Stevens

6. Western Washington's best rest stop in Arlington

It may just look like a typical rest stop to most, but Smokey Point Rest Stop is far from it. It has well-kept restrooms, a large grassy area for your pets to their business, and even working phone booths. The main attraction is the THUJA PLICATA, a Western Redcedar stump that's a thousand years old!

7. The top 3 hiking trails in Everett

You don't have to go far to experience wildlife and natural beauty. Local hiking guide and author Craig Romano suggests hiking these three trails when in Everett: Spencer Island, Lord Hill Park, and Jetty Island!

8. Main Street USA is alive and well in Arlington

Even if you're not a neighbor, the workers of the mom-and-pop shops lining Main Street in Arlington will make you feel like one. From coffee shop Moe's on Olympic to flower shop Flowers by George to yarn shop Perfectly Knotty, you're sure to find something quaintly unique and perfectly homey.