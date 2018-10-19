Halloween is just over a week away, so it's the perfect time of year to sit on the couch and watch a horror movie.

But which ones are worth watching?

Keith Simanton, IMDb’s Senior Film Editor, shares some monster movies for your queue.

“I grew up in Spokane Washington and they had programming at the time on KHQ, the NBC affiliate, called Creature Feature,” he said. “I wasted many a beautiful sunny Saturday watching the classics."

He suggests and old-school playlist that includes Frankenstein (1931,) The Invisible Man (1933,) Bride of Frankenstein (1935); Dracula (1931,); and The Mummy (1932.)

"All the classic movie monsters,” Simanton said. “If you haven't seen them, give them a chance."

For lesser-known creature features, he recommends John Carpenter's The Thing (1982) and Tremors (1990.)

"(The Thing) was not a huge hit at the time, and has just grown and grown and grown in cult status,” he said. "I didn't like it the first time I saw it, I thought the gore was way over the top. Now, when I'm flipping through the channels I'm like, ‘Guess I'm watching The Thing."

Tremors was the vehicle for Kevin Bacon’s return to the big screen, and Simanton said it’s relatively family-friendly.

“"It's actually something you can probably watch with your kids," he said. "There's a curse word or two."

The classic films are unrated. The Thing is rated R and Tremors is rated PG-13.

