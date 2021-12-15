5 holiday events in Bellevue this week

From ice skating to meeting Buddy the Elf, there's something for everyone. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Want a guarantee of seeing something sparkly or festive? Head to downtown Bellevue.

There are a number of holiday events happening over the next few days. Here are five suggestions:

Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink in Bellevue Downtown Park Plaza

Have a magical skating experience at this rink, which is open through January 9th. It's located one block south of Bellevue Square. Starting Saturday, it's open for extended hours daily from 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.



Garden d'Lights at Bellevue Botanical Garden

Take a stroll through the annual display of lights, which features more than half a million twinkling shapes of natural beauty. Tickets are available online for specific dates and times.



Buddy the Elf Visit in The Spring District



This Friday, you can meet Buddy the Elf and Santa - and enjoy some hot cocoa - in the Spring District from 2 - 4 p.m. Photos are welcome!

Argosy Christmas Ships at Meydenbauer Bay Park



On Saturday, head to Meydenbauer Bay Park to watch the Argosy Christmas Ships float by starting at 8 p.m.

Snowflake Lane at The Bellevue Collection

