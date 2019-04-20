SEATTLE — Don't drive if you're high.

To make that message stick, Lyft and Seattle's Department of Transportation have invited teams to compete to create the ultimate munch-at-home snack using supplied ingredients.

Michael and I are joined by a driver and corporate team member from Lyft.

We also get Seattle police officer Jonathan Chin, who wastes little time in laying down the law.

“We placed Michael under arrest,” said Officer Chin.

Officer Chin looks the other way as we angle for competitive edge by grabbing some of the best ingredients.

“I think they got 4 different spices. They got a box of cheese,” said team member Madison Silver.

Annette and Madison take the lead as we assist by taste-testing some of the snacks.

“It's coconut oil,” said Annette.” It is granola. Popcorn was the secret ingredient.”

That's hand-PRESSED popcorn, courtesy of Michael’s culinary skills.

Our creation, nicknamed the Energy Supreme Surprise version 4.20, even gets a reaction from celebrity chef Tom Douglas.

Michael and Annette put the finishing touches on their creation.

“Well it looks super gross,” said Douglas.

And now, the moment of truth.

“I always get so nervous when I'm about to be announced as a winner,” said Dever.

Officer Jim Chen surveys the final creation made by Jim, Michael, Annette, and Madison.

But it is not meant to be.

“They're not cheering for us?” said King.

While we didn’t win the competition, I think we've made our point here today. It's better to stay home and munch than to drive high and get a DUI.