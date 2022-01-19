4 fun patios to grab drinks with friends in the Puget Sound

Team Evening visited each outdoor spot, from Mukilteo to Tacoma. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Grabbing food or drinks with your friends outside is a great option these days.

Here are four spots around Puget Sound with outdoor seating, nice views and good food and drinks!

Cabernets and IPAs Bar and Wine Shop in Mukilteo

Cabernets and IPAs' name outlines their specialties: wine and beer. Bottles of wine are also available for purchase, at 30% off to-go prices. The bar also serves cocktails, and guests can order food from a menu featuring home-cooked recipes based on the owners’ family favorites. Options include flatbread, charcuteries plates, and pickled hammers – dill pickles surrounded by cream cheese and ham. An outdoor patio with umbrella-covered tables offers a stunning view of the Mukilteo ferry dock and waterfront. It’s located at 204 Lincoln Ave. and is open daily.

Narrows Brewing Company in Tacoma

Located at the Narrows Marina, Narrows Brewing features an outdoor seating area on the deck with picture-perfect views of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Proximity to the water also means guests can arrive by both land and sea. All the beer is brewed on-site in a 15-barrel brewhouse. Options include porters, stouts, blonde ales, and IPA’s – including the hoppy flagship Octo IPA. The brewery offers a small menu of bites but guests are welcome to bring in food from neighboring restaurants. Narrows Brewing is located at 9007 S. 19th St. and is open daily.



Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden in West Seattle

Ounces has both a covered outdoor structure and a sizable beer garden. It exclusively features Washington-made beer, wine, root beer, and cider in 30 rotating taps. There is also a calendar of rotating food trucks – each day, a different one parks next to the taproom and serves up flavorful options. Ounces is located at 3809 Delridge Way S.W. and is open Tuesday – Sunday through January 2022 (check the website for schedule changes thereafter.)

Stoup Brewing in Kenmore