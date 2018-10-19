Want to get your heart racing without ever leaving the couch?

Keith Simanton, IMDb’s Senior Film Editor, shares three slasher movies worth watching at home.

The first is the original film in a franchise that’s lasted 40 years: Halloween (1978.)

"John Carpenter does everything in this film - writes the music, directs, shoots. He does just about everything except star as Michael Myers,” Simanton said. "It's one of the first times that you had this unrelenting sense of dread - this thing is not going to stop."

He also recommends an earlier film that shocked audiences worldwide: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974.)

"It's a film that has stood the test of time... In some ways it is arguably very much about vegetarianism,” he said, laughing.

Simanton said both films are universally recognized for changing the horror genre.

"They're both incredibly chilling, and they're works of art,” he said.

For a lesser-known slasher film, he recommends You're Next (2011.)

"It's about this family that has a get-together, and they're a loving warm convivial family,” he said. "And as they're having their wonderful family communal time, they start getting killed."

The assailants enter the house wearing creepy animal masks.

"They're under siege, they're all going to die - and then something unexpected happens,” Simanton said, smiling. "It's really good."

All three films are rated R.

