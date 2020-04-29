3 local gyms and studios offering virtual workout classes

No gym? No problem! You can stream workouts while at home!

SEATTLE — You haven't been gone to the gym for a while? Don't worry! You can support local businesses by signing up for zoom classes in the comfort of your home. Kelly Hanson takes us through her week of doing different online workouts with Dynamix Fitness, 8 Limbs Yoga Centers and EshelYoga.

Fitness Class with Dynamix Fitness

This week I started off with High-Intensity Resistive training thanks to owner/trainer of Dynamix Fitness, Scott Pratt who gives people the option of group or personal workouts out of his Bellevue studio. You can find his workouts that feature lower body circuits, upper body, and cardio/core online or sign up for one of his virtual group classes to stay accountable.

He has several per week and has just the right attitude that gets you motivated for your workweek. All he asks is a $15 donation for a workout that is never the same and always keeping your muscles guessing.

Yoga Class with 8 Limbs

Next, I tried yoga for the first time in a while thanks to 8 Limbs Yoga Centers. They have several locations but have switched up the way they do things with virtual zoom classes. They have several classes a day for all levels -- I tried Douglas' class that's 1 hr and live-streamed. You can sign up here.

Douglas has been at 8 Limbs for more than twenty years and brought a ton of zen to my day. The yoga center is offering three free classes to healthcare workers working on COVID-19 response. If you are interested, you can email for the discount code. They are also giving a free class to displaced restaurant workers 8LIMBSFRIEND is the code.

Barre Class with EshelYoga

Finally, my last workout of the week is Beer Barre Class from EshelYoga. You can find Sarah's class live-streamed on her Facebook page every Thursday night 5:30 - 6:30 PM. It's completely free and she just asks for a donation that goes to the Seattle Foundation COVID-19 response fund. She has already raised $500 (04/29/20).

Sarah brings the fun with energizing music, intense moves, and a full hour of sweat you can do in a small space. PLUS, you get a virtual happy hour to have a little social interaction after you sweat. All the videos can be found here in case you missed it: