You no longer need to travel down south to sip high quality whiskey. 2Bar Spirits produces handcrafted bourbon and moonshine right here in Seattle.

Located in the Sodo neighborhood, 2Bar Spirits was the first distillery in Seattle to produce bourbon. Five years later, they are the largest privately owned distillery in the city. Everything, from the mashing to aging, is done onsite using locally sourced ingredients. You can see the process for yourself on a tour of the distillery.

2Bar Spirits, 2960 4th Ave. S. Seattle, WA 98103

