If you haven’t jumped out of a plane yet, you’re in for a treat - 2023's BNWE

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Skydive Snohomish is the winner of Best Outdoor Adventure in 2023's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll. Skydive Snohomish won Best Extreme Adventure in 2022.

Skydiving is an extreme sport that includes free-falling through the air prior to opening a parachute. Typically skydives are carried out from around 12,500 feet.

Skydive Snohomish is a full-service skydiving dropzone located at historic Harvey Field in the picturesque Snohomish River Valley. They have been in operation since 2000, but their aviation history goes for far longer. Harvey Field was once the Harvey Homestead, established in the mid-1800s by Skydive Snohomish owner Tyson Harvey’s great, great-grandfather, and developed into an airport in 1944.

Its mission is to provide the exhilaration, empowerment, and freedom of skydiving while inspiring trust and confidence through the principles of safety, personal connection, and professionalism.

“We really are here for you, to make your experience unique and special,” said Elaine Harvey from Skydive Snohomish.

The Skydive Snohomish team is committed to upholding the highest standards in safety and professionalism. And they are dedicated to ensuring that every skydiver – whether newcomer or sports veteran experiences the exhilaration of skydiving.

“Once you are out of the plane, you feel like you're are floating," said Jim Sutton from Skydive Snohomish. "The views are amazing.”

“Every direction that you look, we have mountains on every side of us,” said skydiver Kelly Craig. “Anybody that wants to jump, we will try to make it happen.”