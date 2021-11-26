2021 Northwest Holiday Gift Guide

Washington-based gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. #k5evening

Holiday shopping has begun...

and we all have THAT ONE person on our shopping list ─ that one family member, that one friend, that one coworker whose name you pulled for the secret gift exchange… and you just don’t know what to get them! No matter who they are, we’ve got you covered this season. Stressed about not getting you gifts in time? We’ve kept everything local so you can grab your gifts right here in Washington and support local businesses while you’re at it!

Whether you’re looking for the perfect present for that one fashionista, that one dog parent, or that one who really needs a getaway, we're positive that there's a Washington-made gift for everyone on your list. Read on to learn more!

That one fashionista:

They love fashion and they are always the hardest to shop for! We’ve got the solution: why not get the fashionista in your life some unique pieces of handmade, sustainable, woman-owned jewelry? Twyla Dill is a Lake City artist who blends metal work with crocheting to make her one-of-a-kind jewelry. The intricate stitch work is based on a traditional Turkish art form called “oya” – crocheted lace. Her pieces are simple enough that they go with every outfit, but the unique designs are guaranteed to add a pop of personality. AND Twyla has curated her own gift guide to make it all the easier!

That one who prioritizes comfort:

They have life-hacked their way into wearing sweats to work every day. They are also someone you are close with… we hope! Because they deserve some new, comfy underwear. There is a Friday Harbor brand called Tush and Bush ─ an irreverent name because the founder says her design solves a universal problem we’ve all experienced: wedgies. These underwear stay right where they belong, and they are made with super soft, eco-friendly bamboo viscose!

That outdoorsy one:

How are they spending the holidays? Backpacking across the Olympics, of course! They’ll love a practical gift, but it doesn’t have to be boring! Like socks, for instance ─ they need them but why not get them a pair that they’ll also love? Local sock brand From the Ground Up was launched by a UW grad who grew up hiking in Lake Stevens. He designed the socks to be durable and comfortable ─ they’re made of a merino wool blend called “Incredi-wool” which is blister and odor-resistant. Plus, they’re stylish! Each pair features a recognizable peak. But the best part? Five percent of every sale is donated to the Washington Trails Association!

That one husky fan:

Everything they own is purple and gold… but is it REAL gold? For the Husky lover on your list, class up the college swag by gifting them UW diamonds. That’s right, Allison Claire Jewelry of Seattle has a whole line of diamond necklaces, rings, and earrings flashing your favorite “W” logo. The collection features 14k gold and up to .44 total carat weight in diamonds. The earrings are the latest addition to the collection, and they are the perfect way to say, “Go Dawgs!” in style.

That one beauty influencer:

They have a 10-step skincare routine that their followers swear by. But it doesn’t include any products from Pour Moi skincare… yet! Pour Moi is a “climate-smart” skincare company tailored to your specific skincare needs based on your environment. For example, if you live in western Washington, they suggest the Marine Set which is for rainy climates. And if you live on the east side of the state, try the Desert Set! So, if you’re looking for some pampering presents this season, Pour Moi is your place. Be sure to check out their special holiday offers, like their WOW 5-piece gift set ($69) and their stocking stuffer day creams ($15).

That one self-care enthusiast:



Their place smells like heaven and they take baths on the regular. Even though they certainly have their fair share of candles already, their collection isn’t complete until they have a BLK Sunflower candle. BLK Sunflower is a one-woman show run by Jazmin Richards and based in Lakewood that produces vegan and cruelty-free luxury candles. Within months of launching the business online, BLK Sunflower was featured by Cosmopolitan, People, Harper’s Bazaar, Sheen, and Elle. You can buy individual candles or flights of smaller candles for your fragrance fan.

That one plant parent:

They definitely don’t need any more plants ─ sorry, plant babies ─ but maybe they need a funky new pot to replant one in! For this plant parent, we suggest you shop for at K2 Clay. Katie-Rose Fischer-Price is a Chimacum-based artist who makes ceramics with loads of personality. Her handcrafted stoneware pottery is meant to make you smile ─ all of her creations have a face on them! Though there may be some look-a-likes, Katie will never make the same face twice! All items are hand thrown, sculpted, glazed, and fired in her home studio, and she sells them on her website.

That one dog parent:

They won’t shut up about their fur-baby, but you’re not mad about it! Make it easier for them to bring their pup over to your place with a BusterBoy dog mat! A Seattle dog mom came up with a way for dogs to ride along in the car without sliding all over the place ─ and she’s made a business out of it! The mats are meant to cover car seats and provide pups with more traction. They are also waterproof and don’t require any buckles or straps. They have bucket and bench seat sizes and offer custom mats as well.

That one chef:

They show up to holiday dinners ready to impress the judges with their signature dish, and they expect to WIN. Seattle’s own Chef Shota Nakajima is normally known for running the Japanese restaurant Taku on Capitol Hill. He also made it to the finals on the most recent season of “Top Chef.” Now, he is coming out with something fun that will put his name right in your kitchen: a premium teriyaki sauce called Make Umami. Nakajima loves teriyaki sauce because of its versatility, which is also why it’s the perfect gift for your resident foodie.

That one mixologist:

They don’t drink drinks, they drink cocktails. Gift your mixologist friend some holiday SPIRIT this year, but don’t settle for basic booze. Instead, give them liquor that tells a story! Storm Tossed Rye is a whiskey that has been aged in barrels aboard the crab boats of “The Deadliest Catch.” No, seriously. Once it returns to land after its long journey, Fremont Mischief Distillery makes the rye and bottles it and they swear each crab boat truly does deliver a different flavor – each one worth a taste. See if they can taste the difference, and then have them vote for their favorite!

That one snacker:

They are a charcuterie connoisseur, an hors d'oeuvre enthusiast! Time to check out another small Seattle business that ships everywhere. It’s called Bite Society and they specialize in non-traditional gift baskets. They feature designs from a tattoo artist and are packed with delicious items predominantly made in Seattle. Bite society was launched by three women whose catering business dried up during the pandemic. So, they pivoted and created this very cool idea. For the holidays, they have four new gift baskets: Snacks for the Sleigh includes a bunch of crunchy treats, the Holiday Bite is a bigger snack set for a get together with family or friends, the Christmas Morning basket includes tea, coffee, and jams, and the New Year’s Celebrations basket has everything for a whole smorgasbord. They also have a basket called Very Vegan for your plant-based peeps.

That one crafter:

Whether they are a kiddo or a grown-up who loves all things hands-on, we’ve got the gift for your crafter. For that one person on your list who loves to be festive and creative, why not gift them a DIY cupcake kit from Trophy Cupcakes. The Seattle-based bakery has a Christmas kit and a Hanukkah kit which both include a dozen cupcakes, vanilla buttercream, themed sugar toppers, sprinkles and candies, and disposable piping bags. This gift is also great for people on your list who don’t live nearby ─ you can ship the kits across the country with free shipping!

That one collector:

They’re not dolls, they’re not action figures, they are Funko Pops! And this person has them ALL ─ Captain America, Doctor Who, Baby Yoda, ALL of them. Well, actually there is one they are missing: themselves! That’s right, Funko can make customized figurines which means you can get the collector on your list a miniature version of themselves to put on their shelf next to their favorite characters. Because they are your favorite character! All you have to do is fill out a form with your choice of skin tone, hair, clothing, etc. Then, Funko will package it in your own personalized Pop! people box. It costs about $25 per Funko Pop! and there is a limit of two per person.

That one music geek:

They’ve got all the records, they’ve got all the tour T-shirts, but do they have a coffee table book full of never-before-seen photos from their favorite concerts? Seattle-based rock and roll photographer Steve Schnieder has been photographing concerts since the 60s and this year he released a collection of those photos in his book “First Three Songs.” Featuring the like of The Grateful Dead, Neil Young, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Tom Petty, and The Rolling Stones in their prime, First Three Songs has 220 pages featuring 350 photos taken over 5 decades. It’s a great gift for the rockstar in your life.

That special someone:

Whether it’s your mom or your lover, we all have that one someone on our list who deserves a gift that is a bit more personal. Well, we know an artist from Everett whose work would make a beloved one-of-a-kind gift for this person. Jaime Escarpeta uses mixed media to visualize affirmations. In simple terms, Jaime records soundwaves of her client’s personal messages or life events and captures the image of the sound in a work of art. She believes art can be beautiful to look at and help people heal. AND, this year, she is offering 50 percent off commissions through the end of the year!

Affirming artwork commissions │ PRICE

That one who needs a getaway:

They just need a break from reality, don’t we ALL! If you’d like to give an experience as a gift, the historic and locally-owned Mayflower Park Hotel in downtown Seattle is the perfect place for a luxurious getaway in the city. PLUS, if you book your room anytime between now and December 31, the hotel will throw in complimentary guestroom or suite accommodations and valet parking for one vehicle – as well as a few Christmas goodies: a pewter keepsake ornament and some holiday chocolate!

Holiday traditions package │Starting at $184/night