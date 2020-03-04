2020 Oscar flicks 'Little Women' and 'Parasite' are now available on Blu-ray and streaming - What's Up This Week

Parasite won 4 Oscars this year, including Best Picture

Little Women / Blu-ray/DVD

It's a modern adaptation of a Louisa May Alcott masterpiece. The film Little Women was nominated for six academy awards, including best picture. You can rent or buy the blu-ray disc when it comes out on April 7th.



Parasite / Hulu

Last year's best picture comes to cable. Hulu has the streaming rights to Parasite, the film that made history as the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at this year's Oscars. Subscribers can see it starting April 8th.



