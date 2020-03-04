x
2020 Oscar flicks 'Little Women' and 'Parasite' are now available on Blu-ray and streaming - What's Up This Week

Parasite won 4 Oscars this year, including Best Picture

Little Women / Blu-ray/DVD  

It's a modern adaptation of a Louisa May Alcott masterpiece. The film Little Women was nominated for six academy awards, including best picture. You can rent or buy the blu-ray disc when it comes out on April 7th.

Parasite / Hulu 

Last year's best picture comes to cable. Hulu has the streaming rights to Parasite, the film that made history as the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at this year's Oscars. Subscribers can see it starting April 8th.

British Museum  

If you're tired of binging tv, why not broaden your mind. The British Museum in London has a great virtual museum website that lets you scroll through time and see amazing artifacts all from the comfort of your couch.

