SEATTLE — We aren't huge fans of holidays designed for mass-marketing like "Eat Something Day" or "Shake a Tailfeather Day" because when you look at a calendar - every single day is one of these holidays. For example, there is supposedly ANOTHER National Donut Day on Nov. 5. Did you know this? Not only that, but there are also "days" for specific Donuts. Sep.14 is listed as "National Cream Filled Donut Day" and there is also "International Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day" on Jun 8th. IMHO, this muddies the playing field.

We choose to officially acknowledge the first Friday in June as National Donut Day. It has a pedigree. This day was designated by the Salvation Army in 1938. They wanted to honor and celebrate the volunteer "Lassies" of World War I who served donuts and coffee to the troops on the front lines in France.

History aside, this day is a reason to celebrate and support all the INCREDIBLE donut options we have in the Puget Sound region. Classic donuts, vegan donuts, mochi donuts, sushi donuts, donut boats ... we've got it all and it's yet another reason to throw your hands in the air and give the Pacific Northwest a shout-out. WE LOVE DONUTS. Here is the list of everything we currently know about local Donut Deals. If you have one to add, please let us know and we will do our best to add it! Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

2019's Donut Day Deals

Daddy's Donuts (7018 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore, WA 98028) - Daddy's Donuts was voted Best Donut in our 2017 Best of Western Washington viewers poll. This delightful purveyor of mini donut "sundaes" is having a special Boston Creme & Strawberry Lemonade combo and from 5-7 PM they have a Donut Corn Hole game where everyone can play to win a free kids combo (one throw per person!)

RELATED: Try irresistible donut sundaes at Daddy's Donuts - Voted 2017's BEST

The Donut Factory (U-District & Lynwood) - At the new U-District location (4336 Roosevelt Way NE Suite F Seattle, WA 98105) the first 100 people to buy a dozen, will get a free "W" Donut Tee. We don't know what that is, so if you get one - share a photo with us! :) At both locations, for every dozen purchased, they will be donating a donut to organizations like The Hand Up Project.

Doos Donuts (1621 Harrison Ave NW Olympia, Washington) - You better hustle! They are offering specials on dozens all day and they sell out. When they are out, they are out.

Countryside Doughnut House (21919 66th Ave W Suite I, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043) - Get your Facebook app ready! After you "like" their page, and share this post, show the front counter and you'll get ONE FREE regular doughnut! First come, first served!

Happy Donuts (305 2nd St NE, Puyallup, WA 98372) - Fan favorite Happy Donuts really DO make us happy! They are giving away $10 gift cards to their first 40 customers! Stop in, say hi to Jack and Orn, and support a great family run business.

RELATED: You'll love the way these Puyallup doughnuts will make you feel

Krispy Kreme (Multiple Locations) - Krispy Kreme is attempting to give away 1 Million donuts! Help them achieve this goal! Stop by any location and you can pick out a free donut.

Legendary Doughnuts (Multiple Locations) - The first 100 customers in each store will get a coupon for a free doughnut to be used at a later date. Bring in a food or pet donation to enter a free drawing for a chance to win 1 dozen doughnuts a month for a whole year! That's a lotta doughnuts!

Mighty-O Donuts (Multiple Locations) - The local mecca for Vegan donuts will be donating 10% of their donut sales proceeds to LunchDebt.org to help out local schools and students in an effort to eliminate School Lunch Debt.

Original House of Donuts (Lakewood & Tacoma) - Opening at 6 AM, the first 1000 customers will receive a FREE donut w/ a hole in it, and be eligible to all kinds of prizes and giveaways in store all day.

Rodeo Donut (Inside Cupcake Royale in Ballard and Madrona) - Small batch, brioche dough, fresh-from-the-fryer goodness is doing BOGO for Donut Day! Buy one, get one free at the Madrona and Ballard/Cupcake Royale locations.

Seattle Freeze (6014 12th Ave S. Seattle WA 98108) - This Georgetown donut house serves unique flavors like ube, chicharron, matcha pistachio, and Mexican dark chocolate made fresh daily with soft serve ice cream! They are putting out a call to fans for what flavors they should make for Donut Day on their Instagram. They are also doing a "Buy 2 get 1 Free w/a follow on their Instagram page".

RELATED: Crazy colorful doughnuts and ice cream at Seattle Freeze in Georgetown

Side Hustle Donuts - (Inside Lowercase Brewing's taproom 6235 Airport Way S, Seattle WA 98108). These small batch mini-sized donuts are made from spent-grain from Lowercase beers! They just might be the cutest donuts on Instagram. Side Hustle will be open 7 AM - 10 AM and will have all hands on deck to "crank out most doughnuts we've ever made as a team." They'll have fan favorite Strawberry Shortcake on the menu.

Top Pot Donuts (Multiple Locations) - Top Pot is the regional behemoth of Donut Day and was voted 2018's Best Donut in our Best of Western Washington viewer's poll. They are hosting "Seattle's Biggest Donut Eating Contest" starting at 3 PM and a Recess Monkey Concert starting at 3:30 PM at thier flagship cafe: 2124 5th Ave Seattle, WA 98121. If you have purchased one of their limited edition Donut Day T-shirts and wear it into a store, you can pick out a free donut.

RELATED: Take a field trip to Top Pot Doughnuts - Voted BEST in Western Washington

Twister Donuts (Olympia & Centralia) - Save $2 and get a dozen regular donuts for $10.99 on Donut Day