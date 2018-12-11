Here's the complete list of the places and things featured on Evening's 2018 Northwest Gift Guide.

2018 Northwest Gift Guide The Cat Ball is a pet bed crafted for vats and styled for people. Show off your Northwest pride with Stickers Northwest. The Fife company makes everything from stickers to hats and shirts. Wish You Were Northwest is designed by two Western Washington sisters and provides a stylish take on outdoor lifstyles. Show your school spirit with luxury collegiate jewelry from Allison Claire Jewelry. Schools include Universty of Washington, Washington State and Gonzaga. Sunkiss Mugs change color and design when you add liquid. Seattle-based company AndieandErin make neckties for women. Each style is based on an influential woman from history. The Tasty Pastry Toy Shop located inside Pike Place Market makes stuffed toys that looks like doughnuts. Pasta, Pretty Please is the first cookbook from Linda Miller Nicholson. It features 25 dough recipes using all natural ingredients. Chinese Soul Food by Hsiao-Ching Chou is designed for home kitchens and celebrates everyday meals with family. Seattle Cooks from food writer Julien Perry features recipes from some of the city's most recognizable chefs and bartenders. Paint the Town is a ceramics painting studio located at University Village in Seattle. For a sweet treat, stop by The Confectionery at Seattle's University Village. These Boma earrings make a great stocking stuffer. You can find them at Something Silver at Seattle's University Village. The Sonics Store is located inside Simply Seattle in Pioneer Square. They carry jerseys, jackets, hats and more. Malicious Women Candle Company hand pours their organic soy-based candles. The labels feature unapologetically bold and funny phrases. For the hiker on your list, consider a hand-carved walking stick from Tacoma Walking Sticks. The Play Impossible Gameball from Baden is the ball of the future. The ball becomes 10 different games when paired with their free smart phone app. Moment Web makes lenses and other products to help take your smart phone to the next level. Orfos lights are like having your own personal sun. The Seattle invention is perfect for hikers and bikers. Fort Boards allow kids to build custom forts in any shape they can imagine. The Seattle company also has a product called Blaster Boards inspired by Nerf wars.

1. Mesmerizing PNW-themed color changing mugs - Sunkiss Mugs is a Seattle-based brand that uses a thermochromic ink, which activates when hot liquid is poured into the mug and reveals a beautiful design.

2. Sasquatch stickers, PNW pride and mountain-themed merch - Stickers Northwest, Inc. sells apparel, hats and stickers that show the world why you're proud to be from the beautiful PNW.

Also see | Stickers Northwest - A Seattle company helping locals show their state pride

3. Trendy apparel with PNW-specific slogans - Wish You Were Northwest is a local clothing brand that has taken off on Instagram. Started by two outdoorsy sisters from Western Washington, the sweatshirts, tees, tanks and much more feature fun slogans like "it's not you, it's trees" and "let's drive around with dogs and eat cookies."

Also see | Wander in style with clothing from Wish You Were Northwest

4. Luxury collegiate jewelry for dedicated alumni - Take your school spirit to a new level with a piece of high-end jewelry from Allison Claire Fine Jewelry. Allison Bobrow, a UW alum, designs silver, gold, diamond and gemstone pieces for the UW, WSU, Gonzaga and Virginia Tech.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Also see | Seattle jewelry company makes luxury pieces for Husky fans

5. Unique neckties for women inspired by influential women from history - Stylish neckties by Seattle-based brand andieanderin are a modern statement piece. The company offers multiple collections, each based on an influential woman from history--Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Amelia Earhart, to name a few. A portion of proceeds goes to Step Up, an organization pairing young girls with mentors.

Also see | Neckties for women are the ultimate statement piece

6. Local chefs' cookbooks offer unique ideas for amazing food - Julien Perry's "Seattle Cooks" compiles 80 of the most popular recipes from renowned Seattle chefs. Linda Miller Nicholson's "Pasta, Pretty Please" shows us how to make vibrant pasta using natural dyes found in superfoods. Hsiao-Ching Chou's "Chinese Soul Food" shares traditional Chinese comfort food recipes that will delight any foodie.

Also see | New cookbook compiles popular recipes from top Seattle chefs

Also see | Salty Seattle makes incredible pasta art with all-natural ingredients

Also see | 'Chinese Soul Food' translates traditional dishes for home cooks

7. Find something special for everyone on your list - At University Village, you can create a handmade gift at Paint the Town, stock up on goodies for the chocoholic in your life at The Confectionery, or pick out a handmade piece of jewelry at Something Silver.

Also see | Holiday gift ideas from University Village's one-of-a-kind stores

8. Get the perfect gift for the NBA fan in your life at the Sonics Store - Inside Simply Seattle in Pioneer Square is the unique one-stop shopping experience for all things Seattle Sonics. They carry jerseys, hats, jackets, T-shirts and much more, including a throwback rack with vintage pieces.

Also see | Check out the new Sonics team store in Seattle's Pioneer Square

9. Light up the season with a hand-poured and humorous candle - Malicious Women, a Lake Stevens candle company, sells handmade candles "infused with sass." Each soy candle smells great and features an unapologetically bold and funny phrase on its label. They even have Christmas-themed candles perfect for this time of year.

Also see | These snarky candles from Lake Stevens are worth obsessing over

10. An outdoorsy work of art for the hiker in your life - The quintessential Northwest accessory can be found at Tacoma Walking Sticks. The sticks are harvested from old logging sites and are cut and shaped by hand, then are hand-painted using colored pencils.

Also see | Hand-carved walking sticks are artistic hiking companions

11. Unique cat beds for your favorite feline fanatic - The Cat Ball, invented by a Bellevue-based company, is made of collapsible foam and comes in fun designs and prints that every kitty will love.

Also see | The Bellevue-based Cat Ball is on-trend right meow

12. Pick up an adorable stuffed "pastry pet" - The Seattle couple behind the brand MarninSaylor hand sews adorable plush toys. Eclair bears, donut cats, and honey bun bunnies that will delight any kid, or any kid at heart.

Also see | Pike Place Market's Pastry Pets: handmade Donut cats, eclair bears, and honey buns, oh my!

13. Give a fun and futuristic gift that combines sports and technology - The Play Impossible Gameball, invented by a Seattle dad, is a video game and ball in one. You connect it to the free smart phone app and it can become ten different games in one. Kids and adults alike will enjoy getting active while staying connected.

Also see | Startup develops Gameballs for tech-savvy kids

14. Upgrade your smart phone photos with an attachable lens - Seattle company Moment is making professional-quality photos on-the-go a reality with a smartphone lens attachment.

Also see | Seattle startup Moment making phones into better cameras

15. Be visible in traffic with bike lights of the future - With the nights being the longest at this time of year, the biker in your life needs protection from being accidentally hit. The Orfos flare gives you 360 degrees of visibility and is assembled right here in in Washington.

Also see | Bike Lights of the Future...now.

16. Gift the award-winning toy that kids and parents alike rave about - Seattle company Fort Boards has the ideal gift for the holidays. Their toys are designed to allow for custom fort building in any shape imaginable. Fort Boards will provide endless hours of entertainment and interactive learning for kids. The company has also released a new product called Blaster Boards, where kids can build bunkers, battle armor, tunnels and more.

Also see | Seattle-made Fort Boards is a way for kids to put their imagination to work

University Village sponsored portions of this story.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING