20 unique getaways in Washington state

SEATTLE — Looking for a one-of-a-kind getaway in Washington State?
Here are 20 of the most unique getaways within driving distance from Seattle:
- Gaslight Inn – a hidden gem located in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, the bed and breakfast was first built in 1907. The city awarded it “landmark” status in 2015, and guests can enjoy turn-of-the-century architecture and décor on the three floors housing six bedrooms. There’s also a heated pool out back.
- New Dungeness Lighthouse – this Clallam County getaway allows guests to experience life as a real lighthouse keeper for a week! Anyone who joins the New Dungeness Lighthouse Association is eligible to stay for a reasonable price. The getaway includes some maintenance work, but guests usually just relax and enjoy the views.
- Hotel Bellwether Lighthouse Suite – for travelers who want the lighthouse experience with some luxury, this Bellingham destination is just the thing. The hotel’s “Lighthouse Suite” is a free-standing 900 square foot room, with a winding staircase and a 360-degree view from the top of the tower.
- Orcas Hobbit House – take a trip to Middle Earth by booking a stay at the “Hobbit House” on Orcas Island. The cottage was designed by alternative architect Sunray Kelly, and is part fairytale castle, part treehouse. The cottage was hand-built using local, natural materials.
- Wharfside Bed and Breakfast – enjoy a stay in a floating bed and breakfast at this longtime getaway in Friday Harbor. The Wharfside has been in operation for three decades, and the boat includes two private staterooms and a kitchen where a full breakfast is prepared for guests.
- Lakedale Resort – this San Juan Island getaway gives guests a variety of glamping options. There’s a 1978 Airstream trailer, non-rustic log cabins, yurts, and campsites. Enjoy the lake stocked with trout and all the fixings for a campfire after dark.
- Mike’s Beach Resort – experience the beauty of Lilliwaup, and the joy of collecting oysters, at this coastal getaway. There are 22 units at this Hood Canal destination, and the oyster farm is a short walk from the cabins. Guests can fill a bucket with oysters from the glacial waters, shuck them and cook them on a fire right on the premises.
- Mountain Views Treehouse Joint – looking for a pot-friendly glamping experience? Check out this getaway in Monroe, where guests sleep in treehouses while enjoying cannabis culture. There are also farm animals to meet and greet. Guests don’t have to indulge in weed to book a stay, but they do need to be 21 or over.
- Whidbey Town Glamping – experience an evening in Morocco without flying to North Africa, by booking a stay at this family-run glamping getaway on Whidbey Island. There are two tents: the Moroccan, and the safari-themed World Traveler. Guests can also enjoy themselves in the Game Tent (which includes a blow gun) or prepare food in the gourmet outdoor kitchen stocked with complimentary eggs from the on-site hens.
- Glass House – located on Courter Country Farm in Poulsbo, the “Glass House” is a working greenhouse that the owners transformed into a lovely and livable space. There’s a chandelier, bed for two, and small dining table. Guests who are concerned about modesty can use movable screens to block views, and a strategically-placed barn provides privacy from the main house. The farm is also full of animal encounters, flowers, and amenities like WiFi and a pool table.
- Cannibal Hot Tub – find this unique relaxation destination at the base of Mount Rainier, attached to Paradise Village Hotel. The outdoor hot tub is nestled among trees, and is essentially a giant cauldron of water heated by a fire underneath. The water is sourced from a nearby mountain stream and hikers can take a soak after an afternoon on the mountain before retiring to one of the 12 rooms.
- The Panama Hotel – you can spend the night in this National Historic Landmark, located in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Prior to World War II, it was home to Japanese laborers before they were rounded up and taken to internment camps. Their belongings were left behind, and now on display in the building that’s virtually unchanged since 1941.
- Rolling Huts – the world-famous Rolling Huts in the Methow Valley are off Highway 20 near Winthrop. They have wheels, but only because the space was zoned for an RV Park – so they don’t actually roll. Each hut comes with a small refrigerator, microwave, fireplace and WiFi.
- K Diamond K Ranch – try your hand at being a cowpoke by staying at this working dude ranch. Located just north of Spokane, the family-owned ranch shares the thrill of a cattle drive with city folks. The experience also includes fishing, wagon rides and other ranch life activities.
- Pebble Cove Farm – sleep at a peaceful animal sanctuary at this small waterside inn and organic farm on Orcas Island. Owner Lydia Miller has spent years adopting animals from rescues and shelters, so guests can meet ponies, goats, and pigs. She also encourages visitors to fill a basket in her organic garden, and enjoy the vegan offerings in her home. Guests can also explore a private cove on kayaks.
- Bella Swan’s House – if you’re a fan of the "Twilight" movies, book a night in Bella Swan’s house! The home used in the films is available for rent, but technically it’s not in Washington state. It’s just across the border in St. Helen’s, Oregon.
- Miller Tree Inn – keep the "Twilight" getaway adventure going in Forks, at the Inn that’s been dubbed the “Cullen House.” Twilight fans discovered it closely matches the description of the vampire family home in the books, so the Miller Tree Inn has accommodated their interest. The innkeepers even “speak Twilight.”
- Sou’wester Lodge – described as “adult summer camp,” this artsy destination in Seaview is known for its quirky vintage travel trailers. Guests can book a stay in a Silver Streak, a Spartan Manor, and an Airstream Wanderer. The getaway on the Long Beach Peninsula is just a five-minute hike from the Pacific Ocean and includes a lodge where guests can also stay in suites or listen to musicians play in the main hall.
- Under the Stars Bubble Tent Adventure – travel to Hoodsport for a one-of-a-kind night spent sleeping in a bubble. Guests stay in an inflatable bubble hut, complete with a queen-sized bed. It’s located about 200 feet from the Hood Canal, so it’s hard to beat the views.
- Sequim Lavender Castle – live like a queen, king or knight at this unique house on the Olympic Peninsula. The castle-shaped home features décor like swords and armor, and guests can play dress-up using costumes and crowns in a provided trunk. There’s a full kitchen or a backyard fire ring for roasting dinner. When the lavender is in bloom, guests can also stroll in the nearby field.