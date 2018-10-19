‘Tis the season for entertainment involving ghosts, spirits, and unexplained phenomena.

Keith Simanton, IMDb’s Senior Film Editor, shares two paranormal movies worth watching at home.

His first pick is Mama (2013.)

"Generally speaking, it's about two children who were orphaned in the woods after a car accident and they're raised by a spirit, which follows them into the home where they get adopted,” he said.

Jessica Chastain and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau play the adoptive parents, and Simanton said the spirit is guaranteed to scare audiences.

"It’s a terrifying, scary mama,” Simanton said.

For a lesser-known paranormal film, he recommends The Changeling (1980.)

“A lot of it was filmed in Seattle and around the Northwest, he said. "George C. Scott plays a professor who moves into a house after a horrible tragedy befalls him, and he realizes that the house is haunted by the spirit of something that desperately wants to communicate with him."

Martin Scorsese considered it one of the top ten horror films of all time, and Simanton said he’ll never forget some of the imagery.

"There are moments that I can still see - pinpoint - of a ball bouncing down some stairs, that are just visually terrifying,” he said. “They're wonderful."

Mama is rated PG-13 and The Changeling is rated R.

