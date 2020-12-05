11-year-old bagpiper performs for his Bothell neighbors

Adi's supposed to go to the Bagpipe World Championships in Scotland, but due to the coronavirus, the competition was canceled & he performs at nearby parks instead.

BOTHELL, Wash. — 11-year-old Adi Moss-Sheth is with the Northwest Junior Pipe Band and he’s bringing joy to his neighbors in Bothell.

Adi was supposed to go to the Bagpipe World Championships in Scotland this summer, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition was canceled.

Now Adi walks through his neighborhood and nearby parks and plays his bagpipes for all to hear. Adi says he wants to make people feel happier during this stressful time, “They’re worried and don’t know what’s to come."

His neighbors stop, listen, and stay awhile. One neighbor ran outside quickly when she heard that bagpipes because she loves the sound and calls the pipes “soul-stirring.” Adi says, “When I’m playing, I think about what the feelings are and I try to make it more expressive.

Adi’s parents are proud of Adi. His little brother, Ilan, thinks his brother’s bagpipe playing sounds beautiful.

Many people in his neighborhood have reached out to Adi and have asked him to play as a surprise for birthdays and graduation -- all while social distancing, of course.

Adi misses the camaraderie of his bandmates but playing every day for his neighbors and friends.