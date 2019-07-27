10 epic things to do, see and eat on a road trip through Eastern Washington

Rare gem hunting
Millions of years ago, water flowing through lava beds in the Kittitas Valley made light blue agates -- the third rarest gem in the world. Rock 'n Tomahawk Ranch invites people to hunt for blues on their 200+ acre land for $5. Call (509) 962-2403 to make a reservation.
Rock 'n Tomahawk Ranch | 2590 Upper Green Canyon Rd
Handcrafted ice cream
Winegar's Homemade Ice Cream is a family-run business -- with a huge emphasis on "family." They first opened and 1956 and has been run by the Winegars ever since. Each flavor is named after a family member!
Winegar's | 111 E University Way | 1013 E University Way
Clean energy turbine farm
The Wild Horse Wind Facility just east of Ellensburg can generate enough electricity to power 70,000 homes each year with their 220-ft wind turbines. They're one of the only wind farms in the nation that invites people to come up close, attracting about 20,000 visitors a year. They say to call them if you're interested in a tour -- at (509) 964-7815.
Wild Horse Wind Facility | 25901 Vantage Hwy