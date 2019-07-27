10 epic things to do, see and eat on a road trip through Eastern Washington

Wine country electric bike tour

When you hop on with Chelan Electric Bikes, you are in for a treat that might be even better than the wine you're about to taste. It's an immersive tour that starts in downtown Chelan and goes 10 miles around the lake visiting various wine tasting rooms along the way! Tours are offered throughout the summer and cost $90 a person.

Chelan Electric Bikes | 204 E Wapato Ave

More than wine

Lake Chelan Winery's Hard Cider can be found in grocery stores across Washington!

KINGTV

Everyone knows you can taste, tour and get amazing quality wine around Lake Chelan. But it's also known for a few other great libations.

Chelan Winery | 3519 WA-150 | Yes, it has "winery" in its name, but they serve more than just that. They began crafting hard ciders made from local apples in small batches. Now, find Lake Chelan Hard Ciders in grocery stores around the state!

Lake Chelan Brewery | 50 Wapato Way, Manson | This nano-brewery has touches that make all visitors feel like a local... you can write on the wall for a donation to the food bank and spin vintage vinyl at the bar's turntable!

Lakeside fry buckets

Fries are the main dish at Lakeview Drive-In... 'cause they fill a bucket!

KINGTV

Lake View Drive-In has been opened for over 50 years -- but their menu has barely changed. The most popular dish is the bacon burger -- but what they're really known for is their BUCKET of fries (yes, a bucket!). You can get them sprinkled with their special housemade seasoning.

Washington's best resort

Campbell's Resort on Lake Chelan has been operated by the same family since it opened in 1901. Since then, it's expanded from 16 to 170 guest rooms, but glimpses of the past still remain. The bar is made with wood from the original exterior walls!

Campbell's Resort | 104 W Woodin Ave