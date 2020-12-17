x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Evening Shows

Wed 12/16, Fisherman's Terminal in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Advent Windows in Tacoma, Black Boxes, Tom Hanks Interview, Wonder Woman 1984 cast, Pierce County Mask Campaign, ROOTS Young Adult Shelter and more.
Credit: KING 5

SEATTLE — Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5's Evening from Fisherman's Terminal in Seattle.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Holiday windows light up  North Tacoma - A new tradition turns neighborhoods into a giant advent calendar

Newly created "Black Box" fights racism by promoting Black-owned businesses - Kesha Rogers and Sara So say it's about taking empathy and turning into action.

Tom Hanks was inspired by two news anchors for his latest role - He stars in 'News of the World,' opening on Christmas Day.

'Wonder Woman 1984' is a timeless super sequel - It's rated PG-13 and will stream on HBO Max.

This health department is keeping people safe with heart and humor - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department spreads information about COVID-19 through eye-catching graphics.

Homeless youth find refuge in Seattle's University District - ROOTS Young Adult Shelter has been providing shelter and nourishment for 21 years. Sponsored by Safeway

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.