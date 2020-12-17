Wed 12/16, Fisherman's Terminal in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5's Evening from Fisherman's Terminal in Seattle.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Holiday windows light up North Tacoma - A new tradition turns neighborhoods into a giant advent calendar
Newly created "Black Box" fights racism by promoting Black-owned businesses - Kesha Rogers and Sara So say it's about taking empathy and turning into action.
Tom Hanks was inspired by two news anchors for his latest role - He stars in 'News of the World,' opening on Christmas Day.
'Wonder Woman 1984' is a timeless super sequel - It's rated PG-13 and will stream on HBO Max.
This health department is keeping people safe with heart and humor - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department spreads information about COVID-19 through eye-catching graphics.
Homeless youth find refuge in Seattle's University District - ROOTS Young Adult Shelter has been providing shelter and nourishment for 21 years. Sponsored by Safeway
